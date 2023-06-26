tough nut

Nigeria: The many lives of Nuhu Ribadu; assassination attempts, exile, failed ambitions

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on June 26, 2023 14:36

ACN presidential aspirant and former anti-corruption chief Nuhu Ribadu speaks during an interview with Reuters in the capital Abuja
Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) presidential aspirant and former anti-corruption chief Nuhu Ribadu speaks during an interview with Reuters in the capital Abuja January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

After surviving two assassination attempts and seeking political office unsuccessfully for 12 years, Nuhu Ribadu has finally been appointed as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA). What does his appointment mean for a country battling terrorism and other violent crimes?

In late September 2008, just months after his controversial removal as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu was returning to Jos from Abuja where he had gone to celebrate the Sallah holidays when armed men shot at his silver-coloured Honda Accord. 

“I saw a pistol and the next thing was gunshots,” he recalled. 

READ MORE Nigeria: Will Tinubu prioritise war on corruption despite claims against him?

The bullets hit the windshield but could not penetrate the bulletproof car. Ribadu later parked the 2007 Honda Accord in his Abuja home as memorabilia. 

Not long after, Ribadu was driving along Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja when he was attacked again. This was followed by threating messages to his wife, Zara.  

On 3 January, 2009, Ribadu fled to the Republic of Benin and boarded a flight to London. He remained in exile for 17 months, taking up a job as a fellow at the Centre for Global Development, a think tank in Washington, D.C. During this

