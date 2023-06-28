bearing out

Ghana: Top gold producer title must reflect in mining communities, say activists

By Jonas Nyabor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 28, 2023 13:06

© A decline in Ghana’s gold production in 2021 is attributed to a tax on small-scale informal producers. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A decline in Ghana’s gold production in 2021 is attributed to a tax on small-scale informal producers. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghana has overtaken South Africa to be the world’s leading gold producer but this means little to the many communities from which the precious metal is mined.  

Ghana recorded a total output of 3.7m ounces of gold at the end of 2022 – a 32% increase on the previous year – putting the country back in the top spot as Africa’s biggest gold producer after losing out to South Africa in 2021.

READ MORE Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe… Africa and the minerals of tomorrow

“A combination of fresh output and expansion of production at existing large-scale mines drove the large-scale sector’s contribution to national gold output from 2.7m ounces in 2021 to 3.1m ounces in 2022, representing an increment of 13%,” said Joshua Mortoti, president of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, at the 2023 annual general meeting.

This news does not mean anything to me. It does not reflect in my pocket.

Smaller mining outfits accounted for the rest of the production.

“This news does not mean anything to me,” says Kwame Appiah, a cocoa farmer at Kwabeng in the Eastern region. “It does not reflect in my pocket. Looking at what happened to me, I can imagine

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
jad20230628-ass-cameroun-samueletoo-1xbet-1256×628-1687959871 On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o

money first

Premium badgeSamuel Eto’o’s risky 1XBet gamble in Cameroon The president of Fecafoot has become an ambassador for the sports betting giant. But is this collaboration ethical, or even legal?
File photo of Othman Benjelloun. © Jean-Michel Ruiz/CAIF for JA.

top tier

Premium badgeOthman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’ Record profits, African ambitions, new strategy: BOA chairman Othman Benjelloun, the second wealthiest man in Morocco, explains.
© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

All that glitters

Premium badgeSudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector am...