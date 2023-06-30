Smaller banks in Uganda may be on the lookout for consolidation opportunities following the central bank’s decision to raise capital requirements from USh25bn ($6.9m) to USh120bn at the start of 2023 – with a further increase to USh150bn by 30 June 2024.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In