Drowning in Debt

Ghana: Why is power company NEDCo cutting electricity supply to water treatment plants?

By Kent Mensah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 29, 2023 14:08

Ghana’s vintage enthusiasts give new life to Western clothing waste © A pair of shoes hang over power lines at the Kantamanto market in Accra, Ghana, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A pair of shoes hang over power lines at the Kantamanto market in Accra, Ghana, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Two utility companies, The Northern Electricity Distribution Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana, are at loggerheads over a debt that threatens a water crisis in the north of the country. 

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) last week cut power to two major water treatment plants belonging to the state-owned Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) over a $4.8m debt. 

Close to two million inhabitants of Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region and Abesim in the Bono Region were denied access to potable water for domestic use when NEDCo disconnected power to the two critical plants as part of a revenue mobilisation exercise. 

 “It’s not right,” the managing director of GWCL, Clifford Braimah, tells The Africa Report. Braimah said NEDCo is embarking on as a “PR gimmick” because the electricity distributor “knows that the government owes all of us”.

READ MORE Ghana: More deaths feared as power cut hits hospitals over non-payment

“That conflict is unnecessary,” Braimah says. “We can easily resolve this without the media hype. If we all want to go after our debtors this way, then there will be a state of confusion.” 

No Choice

A spokesperson

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
jad20230628-ass-cameroun-samueletoo-1xbet-1256×628-1687959871 On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o

money first

Premium badgeSamuel Eto’o’s risky 1XBet gamble in Cameroon The president of Fecafoot has become an ambassador for the sports betting giant. But is this collaboration ethical, or even legal?
File photo of Othman Benjelloun. © Jean-Michel Ruiz/CAIF for JA.

top tier

Premium badgeOthman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’ Record profits, African ambitions, new strategy: BOA chairman Othman Benjelloun, the second wealthiest man in Morocco, explains.
© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

All that glitters

Premium badgeSudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector am...