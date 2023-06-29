Ghana: Why is power company NEDCo cutting electricity supply to water treatment plants?

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) last week cut power to two major water treatment plants belonging to the state-owned Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) over a $4.8m debt.

Close to two million inhabitants of Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region and Abesim in the Bono Region were denied access to potable water for domestic use when NEDCo disconnected power to the two critical plants as part of a revenue mobilisation exercise.

“It’s not right,” the managing director of GWCL, Clifford Braimah, tells The Africa Report. Braimah said NEDCo is embarking on as a “PR gimmick” because the electricity distributor “knows that the government owes all of us”.



“That conflict is unnecessary,” Braimah says. “We can easily resolve this without the media hype. If we all want to go after our debtors this way, then there will be a state of confusion.”

No Choice

A spokesperson