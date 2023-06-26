On Saturday 24 June, Prigozhin asserted – in a series of videos on his social media platforms – that he and his men would stop at nothing to take control of the Russian military apparatus. According to them, the military was guilty of attacking a Wagner position in Ukraine the previous day and, more broadly, of not providing them with the necessary logistical support.

