‘temporary easing’

Will Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin leverage Africa propaganda machine?

By Mathieu Olivier

Posted on June 26, 2023 14:06

© Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group’s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS
Two days after clashing with the Russian army and deploying his men to Moscow, pressure from the Kremlin forced Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to make a U-turn. The Kremlin has announced that he has been offered exile, but the saga may not be over. The businessman, who’s now an enemy of Russia, might at some point seek to capitalise on his influence in Africa.

On Saturday 24 June, Prigozhin asserted – in a series of videos on his social media platforms – that he and his men would stop at nothing to take control of the Russian military apparatus. According to them, the military was guilty of attacking a Wagner position in Ukraine the previous day and, more broadly, of not providing them with the necessary logistical support.

