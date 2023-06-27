tough times

MTN, Orange, Camtel: Cameroon’s operators suffer financial pressures

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on June 27, 2023 10:56

jad20230622-eco-cameroun-mobilemoney-1256×628-1687534224 A promotional kiosk in Yaoundé © Maboup
A promotional kiosk in Yaoundé © Maboup

Last year, the introduction of a tax on financial transactions was greeted with an outcry. How has the mobile money market evolved since then?

At the beginning of May, the state-owned Cameroonian operator Camtel announced the forthcoming launch of its Blue Money service, hoping to challenge the hegemony of Orange and MTN, while rapidly overtaking key players such as UBA Bank, Express Union Mobile, Campost-YunusPay, EMI Money, and Express Union.

