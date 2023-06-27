MTN, Orange, Camtel: Cameroon’s operators suffer financial pressures

At the beginning of May, the state-owned Cameroonian operator Camtel announced the forthcoming launch of its Blue Money service, hoping to challenge the hegemony of Orange and MTN, while rapidly overtaking key players such as UBA Bank, Express Union Mobile, Campost-YunusPay, EMI Money, and Express Union.

