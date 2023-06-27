“The time is now, something’s happening, and there’s a lot of hope in the air.” This phrase, slipped in by the prime minister of a West African country on the side-lines of the summit for a new global financial pact, organised in Paris on 22 and 23 June, encapsulates a collective sentiment.

At a time when the Global South is having to cope with an avalanche of crises and their consequences, some 50 heads of state and government, representatives of international financial institutions, as well as players from the private sector and civil society, are debating the solutions to be implemented so that vulnerable countries do not have to choose between the end of the month and the end of the world.

‘A new Bretton Woods’

At the forefront of these measures is an in-depth reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs), led by the World Bank (WB) and the IMF, which is attracting an increasingly