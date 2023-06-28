‘African airlines no match for Emirates, Qatar Airways’

The Angolan company TAAG made headlines with its announcements at the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show, which took place from 19 to 25 June. It has ordered a total of nine aircraft, all Airbus A220s, from three leasers – ACG, Azorra, and NAC.

