Liberia: Who’s who in the presidential election

To win, a candidate must win at least 50 per cent plus one (1) of the votes cast. If no party reaches that, the two parties with the most votes in the first round proceed to a run-off election which is won by a simple majority.

George Weah

President George Weah is looking for a second mandate, keeping current Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor as his running mate.

A former senator who became president in 2018 after running in 2006 and 2011, he is hoping to win a second six-year term and claims he will win in the first round.

Weah is hoping that his infrastructure projects – including a number of roads and sports parks – will help the former football star and 1995 World Player of the Year get over the finish line.

He is also touting policy victories, like the declaration of free tertiary education in government universities and the passage of dual citizenship laws.

On the other hand,