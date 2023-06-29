hoping to win

Liberia: Who’s who in the presidential election

By Dounard Bondo

Posted on June 29, 2023 12:52

© Liberia’s President George Weah attends a plenary session at the start of the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
On 10 October, Liberians will head to the polls to vote for their next president, the fourth election since the end of its civil war in 2003. Among the front runners are incumbent George Weah who is challenged by former vice president Joseph Boakai, philanthropist and businessman Alexander Cummings, and Taiwan Gongloe, a renowned human rights lawyer.

To win, a candidate must win at least 50 per cent plus one (1) of the votes cast. If no party reaches that, the two parties with the most votes in the first round proceed to a run-off election which is won by a simple majority.

George Weah

President George Weah is looking for a second mandate, keeping current Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor as his running mate.

A former senator who became president in 2018 after running in 2006 and 2011, he is hoping to win a second six-year term and claims he will win in the first round.

Weah is hoping that his infrastructure projects – including a number of roads and sports parks – will help the former football star and 1995 World Player of the Year get over the finish line.

He is also touting policy victories, like the declaration of free tertiary education in government universities and the passage of dual citizenship laws.

READ MORE Liberia: Presidential hopeful Alexander Cummings says politics is ‘surest way’ to help all Liberians

On the other hand,

