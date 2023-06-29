In 2015, speaker of the House of Representatives Aminu Tambuwal emerged as the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State. Tambuwal’s main challenger was ambassador Abdallah Wali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

