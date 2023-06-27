missing people

Exclusive: Eight oil workers kidnapped in Lagos

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on June 27, 2023 16:21

MRS Oil Nigeria, an integrated energy company
MRS Oil Nigeria, an integrated energy company

At least eight employees of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc have gone missing in Lagos and are believed to have been kidnapped.

Sources tell The Africa Report that the workers left the office after the close of work around 6 p.m. on 26 June and boarded a boat at a jetty on the island. They have not been seen since. 

“We believe they were kidnapped by gunmen because the boat did not capsize and it has been found around Ikorodu, a suburb in Lagos,” said a security official who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to the press.

Nigerian policy spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development but declined to provide further details. 

