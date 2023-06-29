US launches energy security dialogue with Nigeria

The State Department announced the formation of an Energy Security Dialogue with the West African giant on 26 June following a visit by Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, his first trip to the continent since taking office in September 2022.

The talks aim to “advance collaboration on our shared energy and climate goals” with a country that Washington expects “will play a key role in the global energy transition.”

“This dialogue will bring together the combined resources of the US government to engage with our Nigerian counterparts on issues including energy access, energy security, decarbonisation, clean energy supply chains, and methane emissions reduction,” the State Department said in a statement.

“The US is committed to Nigeria’s success in achieving its energy and climate goals and looks forward to hosting the first Energy Security Dialogue in the