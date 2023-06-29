Going green

US launches energy security dialogue with Nigeria

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 29, 2023 13:00

© File photo of Dennis Skiper (C) Plant Manager of American Enron Corporation with then-Governor Bola Tinubu (R) of Lagos state during an inspection of the plant at the shores of Lagos Apapa dockyard 2 August, 2000. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
File photo of Dennis Skiper (C) Plant Manager of American Enron Corporation with then-Governor Bola Tinubu (R) of Lagos state during an inspection of the plant at the shores of Lagos Apapa dockyard 2 August, 2000. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

The US has launched a new partnership with Nigeria as the Joe Biden administration looks to balance its ambitious climate goals while helping to meet the energy needs of Africa’s richest, most populous country and deepening ties with freshly elected President Bola Tinubu.

The State Department announced the formation of an Energy Security Dialogue with the West African giant on 26 June following a visit by Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, his first trip to the continent since taking office in September 2022.

The talks aim to “advance collaboration on our shared energy and climate goals” with a country that Washington expects “will play a key role in the global energy transition.”

“This dialogue will bring together the combined resources of the US government to engage with our Nigerian counterparts on issues including energy access, energy security, decarbonisation, clean energy supply chains, and methane emissions reduction,” the State Department said in a statement.

“The US is committed to Nigeria’s success in achieving its energy and climate goals and looks forward to hosting the first Energy Security Dialogue in the

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
jad20230628-ass-cameroun-samueletoo-1xbet-1256×628-1687959871 On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o

money first

Premium badgeSamuel Eto’o’s risky 1XBet gamble in Cameroon The president of Fecafoot has become an ambassador for the sports betting giant. But is this collaboration ethical, or even legal?
File photo of Othman Benjelloun. © Jean-Michel Ruiz/CAIF for JA.

top tier

Premium badgeOthman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’ Record profits, African ambitions, new strategy: BOA chairman Othman Benjelloun, the second wealthiest man in Morocco, explains.
© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

All that glitters

Premium badgeSudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector am...