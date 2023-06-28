anatomy of corruption

Mozambique’s $2bn corrupt debt: what if there was no trial?

By Olivier Holmey

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 28, 2023 14:55

jad20230623-eco-mozambique-dette-cachee-filipenyusi-1256×628-1687509014 Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, pictured here in 2019, is accused by Credit Suisse and Privinvest of receiving money in the affair. © Armando Franca/AP/SIPA.
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, pictured here in 2019, is accused by Credit Suisse and Privinvest of receiving money in the affair. © Armando Franca/AP/SIPA.

The judge in charge of Mozambique’s $2bn corruption case is considering bringing the proceedings to a halt due to a technicality, three months before the trial is due to begin.

The long-awaited trial into Mozambique’s ‘hidden’ debt, which has been in preparation for over four years at the High Court in London, may not go ahead.

That, at any rate, is the purpose of a motion filed by the parties accused by the administration of President Filipe Nyusi.

READ MORE Mozambique: the anatomy of corruption

With just three months to go before the scheduled start of the 12-week trial, merchant banks Credit Suisse and VTB Capital, as well as the shipyard company Privinvest and its owner, the Franco-Lebanese businessman Iskandar Safa (who also owns the French weekly Valeurs Actuelles) have asked the presiding judge in the case to dismiss Maputo’s complaint on the grounds that it is not in order.

Filipe Nyusi personally implicated

The reason for this request is the government’s refusal to follow the rules of English law governing the sharing of relevant documents with the other parties prior to the trial.

The exchange of

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
© Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress protest during a rally on closure of Nigerian Universities at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Nigeria July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

not idle

Premium badgeNine landmark bills passed by Nigeria’s Ninth Assembly Though widely regarded as a rubber-stamp for the executive arm, Nigeria’s ninth National Assembly passed a number of landmark legislation which are ex...

Tough on crime

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Cyber deal with France hints at crackdown on computer criminals South Africa is toughening up its fight against cybercrime by inking a training deal with France as it looks to shed its international reputation as a...
© A still from Eat Bitter, one of the documentaries featuring at South Africa’s Encounters South African International Documentary Festival (Photo: Eat Bitter documentary)

sneak peek

10 African films to watch at the Encounters International Documentary Festival Celebrating its 25th season this year, the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival returns to selected theaters in Cape Town and J...