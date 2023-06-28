Mozambique’s $2bn corrupt debt: what if there was no trial?

The long-awaited trial into Mozambique’s ‘hidden’ debt, which has been in preparation for over four years at the High Court in London, may not go ahead.

That, at any rate, is the purpose of a motion filed by the parties accused by the administration of President Filipe Nyusi.

With just three months to go before the scheduled start of the 12-week trial, merchant banks Credit Suisse and VTB Capital, as well as the shipyard company Privinvest and its owner, the Franco-Lebanese businessman Iskandar Safa (who also owns the French weekly Valeurs Actuelles) have asked the presiding judge in the case to dismiss Maputo’s complaint on the grounds that it is not in order.

Filipe Nyusi personally implicated

The reason for this request is the government’s refusal to follow the rules of English law governing the sharing of relevant documents with the other parties prior to the trial.

The exchange of