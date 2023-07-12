Inner Circle

Cameroon: Networks of Nathalie Moudiki, ally of Chantal Biya

By The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 12, 2023 11:23

Nathalie Moudiki (centre) is the most powerful woman in the country after the first lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya.
Nathalie Moudiki (centre) is the most powerful woman in the country after the first lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya.

Nathalie Moudiki, a director at Cameroon’s Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH), has notable influence within President Biya’s inner circle.

In a video posted on Facebook on 23 May, Nathalie Moudiki, director of legal affairs at Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH), sent a message to women in positions of power: “Never be mediocre, never give in to pressure, but keep silent. Never join a system to get promoted, [and] never join a network,” she said. There’s a certain irony as Moudiki has powerful networks of her own, right up to the highest levels of government.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

An employee pumps fuel into a car at a Shell petrol station in Nairobi

left out

Premium badgeKenya: International banks shunned from oil deals with Gulf The change of direction aims to cut costs for the government, but could lead to shilling depreciation and increase in petrol prices locally.
Mining West African gold: Jorge Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna Silver Mines

golden opportunity

Premium badgeFortuna Silver Mines CEO: ‘West Africa is second to none’ The Canadian precious metals miner has chosen Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal as the gateway for its African operations, says CEO Jorge Ganoza.
Mukuyu-1 © The Mukuyu-1 exploration well in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin. Photo supplied.

Industrial Supply

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Invictus in discussions with partners for Cabora Bassa oil-gas development Invictus Energy is in discussions with potential partners to help it develop the Cabora Bassa oil, gas and helium project in Zimbabwe, managing direct...
jad20230713-eco-agrobusiness-yara-1256×628-1689258939 © The Norwegian company is refocusing on the east and south of the continent. Here, a banana plantation in the village of Bamessing, one of four villages in the commune of Ndop, Ngo-Ketunjia department, North-West region, Cameroon. Michel Gunther / Biosphoto / AFP

deal underway

Premium badgeCameroon: Yara’s fertiliser handover to the Noutchogouin group In response to a downturn, Norwegian fertiliser manufacturer-distributor Yara is refocusing its efforts towards Southern and Eastern Africa.