Sierra Leone re-elects Maada Bio, opposition rejects results

By AFP, The Africa Report

Posted on June 28, 2023 11:22

Supporters of the President of Sierra Leone and Leader of Sierra Leone Peoples party (SLPP), Julius Maada Bio, celebrate in the streets following his re-election in Freetown in June 27, 2023.
Supporters of the President of Sierra Leone and Leader of Sierra Leone Peoples party (SLPP), Julius Maada Bio, celebrate in the streets following his re-election in Freetown in June 27, 2023. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio was sworn in Tuesday after he was declared the victor of an election that his main rival slammed as “not credible”.

Bio, 59, returns for a second term at the helm of the West African nation, which has been pummelled by multiple challenges since the end of a 1991-2002 civil war, including an Ebola epidemic and now a crippling economic crisis.

The electoral commission announced he had won 56% of the vote, while his main challenger Samura Kamara came second with 41%.

“I categorically reject the outcome so announced by the electoral commission,” he said on Twitter.

READ MORE Sierra Leone election: How to tell if the polls will be rigged

Vote tallying had already been disputed by Kamara’s All People’s Congress (APC), which condemned in a statement Monday an alleged lack of inclusiveness, transparency and responsibility by the electoral commission.

The party pointed to the lack of information about which polling stations or districts the ballots were coming from.

It had said it “will not accept these fake and cooked up results“.

In a later statement, the party alleged

