Africa expansion

Moab Minerals eyes Ghana’s lithium with investment in CAA Mining

By Jonas Nyabor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 3, 2023 14:51

© Malcolm Day, the managing director of Moab Minerals (photo: supplied)
Malcolm Day, the managing director of Moab Minerals (photo: supplied)

Moab Minerals will consider a 100% acquisition of CAA Mining’s lithium assets in Ghana if prospecting activities confirm commercial deposits of the mineral by the end of the year, says Malcolm Day, the managing director of the Perth-based company.

“[CAA Mining] are currently on a drilling campaign and depending on how those drill results come, we are looking at increasing our investments in CAA Mining in the next few months,” he tells The Africa Report. “We’[d] like to increase [our stake] to 100%.”

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Scouts in Durban, south Africa learn about renewable energy and solar panels. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Light switch

Premium badgePower Africa: 10 biggest projects in 10 years The US government’s massive gambit to electrify Africa started off with merely a flicker of light.
jad20230706-eco-tech-maroc-technopark-1256×628-1688633622 Resolutely committed to the tech route, the Kingdom of Morocco is in the process of building an impressive infrastructure of hubs and incubators for start-ups. Here, the Casablanca technopark © Hassan Ouazzani for JA

technology park

Premium badgeInside Morocco’s plans to become a new start-up hub Committed to opening nine sites by 2027, the Moroccan Information Technopark Company (MITC) will launch a new hub in Essaouira by the end of 2023, bef...
eskom-afsud-1256×628-1688629562 © Eskom workers install temporary chimneys at the Kusile power station, a coal-fired power station located on Hartbeesfontein Farm in Emalahleni, on 22 May 2023. Phill Magakoe / AFP

energy crisis

Premium badgeWill South Africa’s blackout respite last? Winter in South Africa suddenly seems a bit more bearable, thanks to El Niño and a boost to electricity generation. Electricity minister Kgosientsho R...
© File photo of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is hosting the US-Africa business summit in Gaborone. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone/Pool via REUTERS)

Shine on

Premium badgeBotswana hosts 1,000 business, political leaders for US-Africa Business Summit Best known for its lucrative diamond mines and spectacular Kalahari safaris, Botswana will briefly take on a new role as the African hub for US invest...