electric avenues

Can Tshisekedi bring power to the DRC?

By Bilal Mousjid

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 29, 2023 08:53

jad20230626-eco-rdc-centrale-hydroelectrique-01-1256×628-1687796325 © Aerial photo of the hydroelectric power station in the Virunga National Park at Matebe, in Rutshuru territory, north of Goma, in the east of the DRC, on 1 April 2022. ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP
Aerial photo of the hydroelectric power station in the Virunga National Park at Matebe, in Rutshuru territory, north of Goma, in the east of the DRC, on 1 April 2022. ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP

Nearly 10 years after liberalising the sector, the country still has one of the lowest rates on the continent.

The second largest country in Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has one of the lowest electrification rates on the continent: 15% nationally, with major disparities between cities (35%), rural areas (1%), and peri-urban areas (less than 5%).

Yet this immense territory – 4.5 times the size of France – alone represents 8% of the world’s hydroelectric potential, a source of energy that makes up 95% of the country’s electricity mix.

Home to the largest river on the continent (and the second largest in the world after the Amazon in terms of average inter-annual flow), the DRC nevertheless suffers from the low installed capacity (less than 3,000MW, half of which is unused due to lack of maintenance) and the absence of a nationwide integrated distribution network.

READ MORE DRC, Morocco, Kenya… Africa’s energy independence, myth or reality?

Nevertheless, the Félix Tshisekedi-led country is not giving up. By 2021, the government had set itself the goal of

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
jad20230628-ass-cameroun-samueletoo-1xbet-1256×628-1687959871 On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o

money first

Premium badgeSamuel Eto’o’s risky 1XBet gamble in Cameroon The president of Fecafoot has become an ambassador for the sports betting giant. But is this collaboration ethical, or even legal?
File photo of Othman Benjelloun. © Jean-Michel Ruiz/CAIF for JA.

top tier

Premium badgeOthman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’ Record profits, African ambitions, new strategy: BOA chairman Othman Benjelloun, the second wealthiest man in Morocco, explains.
© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

All that glitters

Premium badgeSudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector am...