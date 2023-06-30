Relations between Félix Tshisekedi and the Catholic Church are decidedly complicated.

During the head of state’ visit to Mbuji-Mayi on 25 June, he denounced “a certain drift” on the part of religious leaders, calling on them “to remain in the midst of the village and the Congolese people.” Days earlier in an exclusive interview, the Catholic leader of the DRC’s second-largest city denounced the “rare gluttony” of the Congolese elite.

In the 20 June interview, Mugalu insists that the Church “is neither a partner of the opposition nor an enemy of the regime”. On the other hand, he feels that the Congolese president is being poorly advised.

On 11 June, during a mass in Lubumbashi and in front of thousands of faithful, you denounced the “rare gluttony of a ruling elite.” Who were you targeting?

Fulgence Muteba: It’s common knowledge that our country’s immense natural wealth does not benefit