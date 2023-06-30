Straight talk

DRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala

Posted on June 30, 2023 10:33

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official
Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of tense relations between the Congolese authorities and the Catholic church.

Relations between Félix Tshisekedi and the Catholic Church are decidedly complicated.

During the head of state’ visit to Mbuji-Mayi on 25 June, he denounced “a certain drift” on the part of religious leaders, calling on them “to remain in the midst of the village and the Congolese people.” Days earlier in an exclusive interview, the Catholic leader of the DRC’s second-largest city denounced the “rare gluttony” of the Congolese elite.

In the 20 June interview, Mugalu insists that the Church “is neither a partner of the opposition nor an enemy of the regime”. On the other hand, he feels that the Congolese president is being poorly advised.

READ MORE DRC: The uncertain future of the East African regional force

On 11 June, during a mass in Lubumbashi and in front of thousands of faithful, you denounced the “rare gluttony of a ruling elite.” Who were you targeting?

Fulgence Muteba: It’s common knowledge that our country’s immense natural wealth does not benefit

