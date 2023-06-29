Egypt-IMF deal stalls as devaluation rides on FX supply boost

When Egypt agreed a $3bn, 46-month financial support package with the IMF back in December, it vowed to adopt a flexible exchange rate regime, a key demand by the global lender to disburse the money over several tranches.
However, that commitment has not materialised so far, with the most populous Arab nation maintaining the exchange rate at LE30.90 per dollar since January, even though it trades at about LE37 per dollar on the black market.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In