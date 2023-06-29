buying time

Egypt-IMF deal stalls as devaluation rides on FX supply boost

By The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 29, 2023 13:15

© FILE PHOTO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. REUTERS

Egypt might have dodged a key demand from the IMF for now, as the country appears hopeful that it can unlock financial assistance without having to immediately resort to what is likely to be another painful devaluation round.  

When Egypt agreed a $3bn, 46-month financial support package with the IMF back in December, it vowed to adopt a flexible exchange rate regime, a key demand by the global lender to disburse the money over several tranches.

However, that commitment has not materialised so far, with the most populous Arab nation maintaining the exchange rate at LE30.90 per dollar since January, even though it trades at about LE37 per dollar on the black market.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
jad20230628-ass-cameroun-samueletoo-1xbet-1256×628-1687959871 On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o

money first

Premium badgeSamuel Eto’o’s risky 1XBet gamble in Cameroon The president of Fecafoot has become an ambassador for the sports betting giant. But is this collaboration ethical, or even legal?
File photo of Othman Benjelloun. © Jean-Michel Ruiz/CAIF for JA.

top tier

Premium badgeOthman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’ Record profits, African ambitions, new strategy: BOA chairman Othman Benjelloun, the second wealthiest man in Morocco, explains.
© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

All that glitters

Premium badgeSudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector am...