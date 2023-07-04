Meet Seyi Tinubu, Nigeria’s most powerful ‘youth’

Still in high school when his father became Lagos State governor in 1999, the younger Tinubu’s unfettered access to the president has made him the ‘go-to’ guy.
Insiders tell The Africa Report that Seyi will wield more influence than some elected officials in his father’s presidency.
