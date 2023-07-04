a father's son

Meet Seyi Tinubu, Nigeria’s most powerful ‘youth’

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 4, 2023 12:46

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian president Bola Tinubu
Chief influencer: Seyi Tinubu (photo: Facebook)

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, has become immensely powerful in the new administration and is set to gain even more influence.

Still in high school when his father became Lagos State governor in 1999, the younger Tinubu’s unfettered access to the president has made him the ‘go-to’ guy.

Insiders tell The Africa Report that Seyi will wield more influence than some elected officials in his father’s presidency.

