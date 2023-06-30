money first

Samuel Eto’o’s risky 1XBet gamble in Cameroon

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 30, 2023 08:33

jad20230628-ass-cameroun-samueletoo-1xbet-1256×628-1687959871 On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o
On 26 May 2023, sports betting multinational 1XBet unveiled its new brand ambassador in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation © Twitter Samuel Eto’o

The president of Fecafoot has become an ambassador for the sports betting giant. But is this collaboration ethical, or even legal?

After several months of negotiations, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), signed a partnership contract with 1XBet on 26 May, becoming the new ambassador of the famous online sports betting multinational company and replacing Rigobert Song Bahanag, the current coach of the Indomitable Lions. Public reaction has been fierce…

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230628-ass-rdc-itv-archeveque-lubumbashi-1256×628-1687964006 © Visit by Mgr Fulgence Muteba, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lubumbashi, to the parish of Sainte-Thérèse in Likasi, on Sunday 14 May 2023. Facebook Archdiocese of Lubumbashi Official

Straight talk

Premium badgeDRC archbishop: ‘Tshisekedi must free himself from money-hungry pastors and charlatans’ The archbishop of Lubumbashi, Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, accused the government of being ‘paranoid in its search for scapegoats’ against a backdrop of te...
File photo of Othman Benjelloun. © Jean-Michel Ruiz/CAIF for JA.

top tier

Premium badgeOthman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’ Record profits, African ambitions, new strategy: BOA chairman Othman Benjelloun, the second wealthiest man in Morocco, explains.
© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

All that glitters

Premium badgeSudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector am...
© A Ugandan businesswoman counts Ugandan Shilling banknotes in Kampala, Uganda Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Stephen Wandera)

TIGHTENING RULES

Premium badgeUganda: Bank consolidation possible due to new capital requirements Commercial banks in Uganda are struggling to meet new minimum capital requirements, as smaller banks look at possible mergers or sell out. As many as ...