All that glitters

Sudan, Mali, CAR: US goes after Russia’s gold operations

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 30, 2023 08:14

© Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti”, a belligerant in Sudan’s civil war, control much of Sudan’s gold trade. (Photo by Alex McBride / AFP)

Six US bureaucracies banded together this week to offer clearer guidance and a stern warning to American companies involved in Africa’s gold sector amid rising concerns with Russia’s role in the trade.

The departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security and Labor along with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) released the first-of-its-kind Africa Gold Advisory to tackle what they described as “increasingly concerning” reports of “illicit actors in the gold trade,” particularly jihadists and the Wagner mercenary group.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Malcolm Day, the managing director of Moab Minerals (photo: supplied)

Africa expansion

Premium badgeMoab Minerals eyes Ghana’s lithium with investment in CAA Mining Moab Minerals will consider a 100% acquisition of CAA Mining’s lithium assets in Ghana if prospecting activities confirm commercial deposits of the mi...
jad20230629-eco-afrique-cybastion-1256×628-1688055765 © Thierry Wandji, CEO of Cybastion, and Fran Katsoudas, Executive Vice President of Cisco, in the trading room of the US-Africa Business Forum, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, on 14 December 2022, in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Prosper Africa/AFP

digital defence

Premium badgeCôte d’Ivoire, Congo, Morocco: Cybastion expanding aggressively in Africa Already well-established in sub-Saharan Africa, the American group specialising in cybersecurity and intelligence, Cybastion, is growing across the co...
A general view shows cranes outside the DP World logistics platform building in Kigali © Cranes outside the DP World logistics platform building in Kigali, Rwanda October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana

Wheels of Trade

Premium badgeDP World, Standard Bank target South Africa import-export direct loans Logistics giant DP World, which recently partnered with Standard Bank, is seeking South African central bank authorisation for direct import-export le...
© FILE PHOTO: The company name of De Beers is displayed in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2016. Picture taken September 14, 2016. REUTERS

Protracted negotiations

Botswana gets more diamonds in new deal with De Beers Botswana has reached an eleventh-hour deal with diamond giant De Beers after months of tense negotiations that saw the continent’s top producer threat...