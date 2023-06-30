Nine landmark bills passed by Nigeria’s Ninth Assembly

Nigeria’s ninth National Assembly bowed out of their legislative chambers in early June, after both the senate and the House of Representatives held valedictory sessions to signal the end of their assemblies.

In the upper house, over 1,000 bills were presented on the floor of the senate out of which more than half of them were passed. Former president Muhammadu Buhari assented to 131 of them, the highest ever assent by a president since 1999. Senate president Ahmad Lawan described it as a “significant accomplishment” by the lawmakers over the past four years.

Buhari’s successor, President Bola Tinubu, assented to, at least, two more bills, upon assumption of office just before the ninth assembly wound down.

“You will agree with me that the legislation we have passed are critical and could potentially address the multitude of economic and social challenges facing Nigerians, improve