Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Morocco: Cybastion expanding aggressively in Africa

By Maher Hajbi

Posted on July 3, 2023 08:43

jad20230629-eco-afrique-cybastion-1256×628-1688055765 © Thierry Wandji, CEO of Cybastion, and Fran Katsoudas, Executive Vice President of Cisco, in the trading room of the US-Africa Business Forum, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, on 14 December 2022, in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Prosper Africa/AFP
Already well-established in sub-Saharan Africa, the American group specialising in cybersecurity and intelligence, Cybastion, is growing across the continent. It is counting on its knowledge of the African context to strengthen its role as a technology integrator for governments.

Cybastion has rapidly earned its stripes in Francophone Africa. The company, headed by Cameroonian Thierry Wandji, has signed one contract after another to secure the digital systems and infrastructures of eight countries in the region.

