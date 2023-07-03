Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Morocco: Cybastion expanding aggressively in Africa

Cybastion has rapidly earned its stripes in Francophone Africa. The company, headed by Cameroonian Thierry Wandji, has signed one contract after another to secure the digital systems and infrastructures of eight countries in the region.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In