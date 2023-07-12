unnecessary costs

Nigeria: Four major drains on government revenue

By Ken Ikeh

Posted on July 12, 2023

Bola Tinubu on 2 June 2022 (facebook/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)
Bola Tinubu on 2 June 2022 (facebook/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

President Bola Tinubu has set up a committee to raise Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio from 10% to 18% this year – but to do this, he may need to reconsider some of his government’s major money pits.

Tinubu has carried out a number of reforms. He has removed costly petrol subsidies which consume trillions of naira annually, floated the currency and increased a number of taxes – including a 7.5% value-added tax on petrol – to shore up revenue. Future plans to cut subsidies on electricity, for example, will also help boost coffers.

But the poor have been at the receiving end of these policies, with many families struggling to cope with rising inflation and spiralling cost of living in Africa’s most populous nation.

