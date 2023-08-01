faking it

Zimbabwe: Opposition says electoral fraud favouring ZANU-PF

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on August 1, 2023 16:47

The electoral road is littered with obstacles for the CCC’s Nelson Chamisa and his party. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the CCC, has made accusations that damage the credibility of the country’s highly anticipated polls.

Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) claims that Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), which is in charge of running the general election on 23 August, is playing dirty games to minimise the CCC’s chances of winning.

