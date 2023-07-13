Misogyny revisited

Zimbabwe: Women politicians sidelined ahead of 23 August polls

By Veneranda Langa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 13, 2023 16:15

© Linda Masarira, Zimbabwe presidential aspirant and head ofLabour, Economists and Afrikan Democrats party was foiled by bank transfer limits and couldn’t file her application.
Linda Masarira, Zimbabwe presidential aspirant and head ofLabour, Economists and Afrikan Democrats party was foiled by bank transfer limits and couldn’t file her application.

Ten men are competing for Zimbabwe’s top job after two female candidates failed to raise enough funds to file their nominations.

The challenge was not only a problem of financing, as the fee to register as a presidential candidate rose to $20,000 for this year’s election, but that political parties failed to honour their pledges to field enough female candidates, according to Sitabile Dewa, the executive director of Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE).

“The final candidate list released by ZEC shows the two major political parties, Zanu-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) both fielded less than 12% of women out of the total number of 210 National Assembly constituencies being contested,” Dewa tells The Africa Report.

She says the lack of female candidates is in clear violation of sections 17, 56 and 80 of the Zimbabwe constitution, which calls for gender equality in all sectors, including politics.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s alleged rape cases shine light on treatment of women in politics

Both parties also failed to field enough female candidates to contest the

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

PR stunt

Premium badgeDRC: A one-on-one interview with, and by, Félix Tshisekedi With less than six months to the December 2023 presidential election, the incumbent DRC president has granted an ‘exclusive’ interview … to his own sp...
Police Côte d’Ivoire

DRAGNET

Premium badgeCôte d’Ivoire: Prominent Lebanese CEO in passport scandal The head of a company promoted by the Ivorian government is among a group of Lebanese businessmen in custody, accused of passport fraud.
Zenophobia South Africa Zimbabwe protesters

homegrown aliens

Premium badgeZimbabweans: Strangers in their motherland Zimbabweans are subject to disdain in South Africa both officially and unofficially, but did you know they’re actually part of the same DNA pool?
Abubakar Kyari, acting chair of Nigeria’s ruling APC

keeping it warm

Premium badgeNigeria: 10 things about Abubakar Kyari, acting chair of APC Replacing the embattled Abdullahi Adamu, Kyari will be tasked with uniting the deeply fractured ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.