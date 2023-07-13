Zimbabwe: Women politicians sidelined ahead of 23 August polls

The challenge was not only a problem of financing, as the fee to register as a presidential candidate rose to $20,000 for this year’s election, but that political parties failed to honour their pledges to field enough female candidates, according to Sitabile Dewa, the executive director of Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE).

“The final candidate list released by ZEC shows the two major political parties, Zanu-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) both fielded less than 12% of women out of the total number of 210 National Assembly constituencies being contested,” Dewa tells The Africa Report.

She says the lack of female candidates is in clear violation of sections 17, 56 and 80 of the Zimbabwe constitution, which calls for gender equality in all sectors, including politics.

Both parties also failed to field enough female candidates to contest the