Frenemies

Zimbabwe: Rivals Khupe, Chamisa join hands in face of mistrust

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on July 19, 2023 09:04

Zimbabwe opposition party leader, Nelson Chamisa, in Harare. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Thokozani Khupe is running for office with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the hopes that this move could boost opposition support.

She is running for a women’s quota proportional representation seat under the CCC party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa and Khupe became adversaries following the death of the main opposition party’s founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in early 2018. After the split, Khupe became leader of the MDC-T via a court order while Chamisa was leading the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance).

