Zimbabwe: Rivals Khupe, Chamisa join hands in face of mistrust

She is running for a women’s quota proportional representation seat under the CCC party led by Nelson Chamisa.
Chamisa and Khupe became adversaries following the death of the main opposition party’s founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in early 2018. After the split, Khupe became leader of the MDC-T via a court order while Chamisa was leading the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance).
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In