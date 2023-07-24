On June 24, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the 2023 election manifesto of the ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) in Chipinge, 445 kilometres from the capital Harare. The campaign comes amid empty promises made ahead of the 2018 elections.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In