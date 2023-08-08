Zimbabwe is revitalising tobacco farming, but at what price?

Africa’s top tobacco grower is poised to take its place as one of the leading tobacco-growing nations in the world. However, farmers who work on contract farming schemes dominated by Chinese companies maintain that they cannot make enough money to live on.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In