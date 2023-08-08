smoke out

Zimbabwe is revitalising tobacco farming, but at what price?

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 8, 2023 04:00

A woman harvests tobacco at a farm outside Harare, Zimbabwe.
A woman harvests tobacco at a farm outside Harare, Zimbabwe. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)

Zimbabwe has recorded the highest tobacco production in nearly 200 years, but farmers say they are choking on debts to the Chinese.

Africa’s top tobacco grower is poised to take its place as one of the leading tobacco-growing nations in the world. However, farmers who work on contract farming schemes dominated by Chinese companies maintain that they cannot make enough money to live on.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

The trade embargo on Niger, which includes essential goods, will quickly affect the population. (Tagaza Djibo for JA/TAR)

ripple effect

Premium badgeWill the embargo soon suffocate Niger’s economy? Niger has been hit by unprecedented sanctions, exceeding those against Mali last year. Here are seven questions to understand the implications for Ni...
jad20230803-eco-senegal-suspension-tiktok-sonko-1256×628-1691050178 © Demonstrators clash with riot police in a district of Dakar on 3 June 2023. Leo Correa/AP/SIPA

locked out

Premium badgeWhy Senegal has banned TikTok The Chinese social media platform has been suspended in Senegal in response to demonstrations in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.
Residents of Mabvuku, a high-density suburb in Harare, Zimbabwe, waiting for former World Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr at a rally to drum up support for ZANU-PF. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

punch drunk

Premium badgeFloyd Mayweather throws weight behind ZANU-PF, even though he can’t vote Floyd Mayweather Jr flew in by private jet and wore the Mnangagwa scarf. But after the thrill is over, Mabvuku residents still have no water.
© File photo of Uganda’s former police chief Kale Kayihura in military court in 2018. ( Isaac Kasamani/AFP)

ACTS OF KAYIHURA

Premium badgeUganda: 10 things about Kale Kayihura, Museveni’s (once) trusted general Who is Uganda’s Kale Kayihura? What have been the twists and turns of his life? A look at his life, from ambition to the abyss, and back.