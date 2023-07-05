peculiar metrics

Why Nigeria’s unemployment rate may drop amid rising poverty

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 5, 2023 13:00

SAFRICA-UNREST © Area Boys, unemployed youth, sleep outside an office block in Lagos, on May 23, 2017. AFP PHOTO/MARCO LONGARI
Area Boys, unemployed youth, sleep outside an office block in Lagos, on May 23, 2017. AFP PHOTO/MARCO LONGARI

Against a backdrop of rising inflation, currency devaluation and the removal of petrol subsidies, millions of Nigerians are falling further into poverty. Nevertheless, Nigeria’s unemployment rate – the highest in the world – is set to drop.

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a Youtube video that it had been working in collaboration with the World Bank to adopt the latest International Labour Organisation guidelines for computing labour force statistics. The guidelines were initially proposed at the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians back in 2013.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

The Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe

unfazed by competition

Premium badgeHerbert Wigwe: ‘We want to be Africa’s gateway to the world’ Aiming to steer the bank as ‘Africa’s gateway to the world’, the managing director of Access Bank discusses the path to transform the banking landscap...
© José de Lima Massano, head the Ministry of State for Economic Coordination in Angola

a new reformer?

Premium badgeAngola: José de Lima Massano, João Lourenço’s chief reformer José de Lima Massano, renowned for his competence, was appointed Angola’s Minister of State for Economic Coordination. His main task will be to put an...
© FILE PHOTO: A man counts Nigerian naira notes in a market place in Yola, Nigeria, February 22, 2023. REUTERS

FX demand gap

Premium badgeNigeria: USD/naira rate could plummet to 1,000 without capital injection A raft of policy measures to unify exchange rates in Nigeria have been welcomed by the investor community – but without a cash injection from the cent...
© A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Transnet looks to rest of Africa for collaborative relationships Transnet has the appetite to explore opportunities in the region levering off the company’s expertise in ports, rail, and engineering, but will not pl...