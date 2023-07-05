Why Nigeria’s unemployment rate may drop amid rising poverty

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a Youtube video that it had been working in collaboration with the World Bank to adopt the latest International Labour Organisation guidelines for computing labour force statistics. The guidelines were initially proposed at the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians back in 2013.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In