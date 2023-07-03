fresh farming

Zambia looks to attract Rwandan farmers to bolster domestic farming

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Posted on July 3, 2023 11:31

© Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema (L) in Rwanda in late June, visiting his counterpart Paul Kagame (R). (Photo: Paul Kagame facebook)
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema (L) in Rwanda in late June, visiting his counterpart Paul Kagame (R). (Photo: Paul Kagame facebook)

Barely three months after provisionally agreeing on a deal to provide Kenyan commercial farmers with land to grow maize, President Hakainde Hichilema is looking to attract Rwandan farmers to invest in Zambia’s stagnant farming sectors to bolster production.

On arrival from France on 24 June after witnessing Zambia strike a deal to restructure $6.3bn in debt owed to governments abroad, including China, Hichilema told a thunderous crowd at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport that a number of Zambians own land but “produce nothing”.

