Volkswagen says Africa needs better auto policies to stimulate production

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on July 18, 2023 08:21

© Technicians work at the production line for electric car models of the Volkswagen Group, in Zwickau, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
German carmaker Volkswagen wants to expand in Africa to reduce reliance on the Chinese production but needs effective domestic auto policies, managing director for VW South Africa Martina Biene tells The Africa Report.

“There is a headquarters support to diversify because if China goes off, we are in trouble,” says Biene, who also heads the brand’s African operations. The company said in March that its total number of vehicles delivered in 2022 declined by 7%, due in part to Chinese supply disruptions. “With Africa’s huge potential, we want to be there.”

The company to date has managed a robust African presence only in South Africa, where it has operated for more than 70 years from Kariega in the Eastern Cape. In the last five years, it has increased investments on the continent, picking Ghana and Kenya as its West and East Africa hubs, but activity in these markets is limited to assembling.   

“We need [demand of] 15,000 vehicles of a single model a year, below that, it doesn’t make sense to talk [about manufacturing]. All these countries together, we are not anywhere near this 15,000 so we need a

