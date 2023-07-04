South Africa: Transnet looks to rest of Africa for collaborative relationships

“When it comes to freight and logistics, Transnet is not the big brother of the continent – that is not the role we want to assume,” says Kani, the chief business development officer at the company, which also runs South Africa’s ports and port terminals.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In