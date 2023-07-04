territorial integrity

Algeria: Saïd Chengriha, the man who wants to battle with Morocco

By Adrien Depay

Posted on July 4, 2023 09:54

Major General Saïd Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the Algerian People’s National Army (ANP). Zinedine Zebar/Starface

Chief of Staff of the Algerian army since the end of 2019, the 79-year-old Saïd Chengriha is, along with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, one of the two most powerful men in the country. Seen from Rabat, he is also much more political than he appears, a man who wants to bring Morocco to its knees.

A veteran of the two Israeli-Arab wars of 1967 and 1973, and an officer on the front line in the fight against the Islamist maquis in the 1990s, Chengriha, Algeria’s Chief of Staff since December 2019, has remained a soldier who cultivates his warrior image.

