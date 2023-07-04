Wagner in Africa: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Russian lieutenants

Following his unsuccessful rebellion against the Putin regime on June 23 and 24, Prigozhin is anticipated to focus on his African ventures for resurgence. Estimated to command between 3,000 and 4,000 men stationed in Libya, Sudan, but more importantly in the Central African Republic and Mali, Prigozhin seeks counsel from his long-standing associates, with Dmitri Utkin, Wagner’s military commander, at the forefront.

