Glencore launches in-house lobbying as US targets cobalt operations in DRC

Swiss commodity trading and mining company Glencore has set up a one-man influence mission in the US capital, according to a disclosure form filed with the US Congress, which regulates corporate lobbying. Seth Levey, a former lobbyist for Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company Equinor, is registered to lobby the US government regarding “mining, energy and natural resources, foreign affairs, trade, manufacturing [and] recycling issues.”
