Asset protection

Glencore launches in-house lobbying as US targets cobalt operations in DRC

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on July 4, 2023 12:36

© Artisanal miners work at a cobalt mine-pit in Tulwizembe, Katanga province, DRC. (REUTERS/Kenny Katombe)
Artisanal miners work at a cobalt mine-pit in Tulwizembe, Katanga province, DRC. (REUTERS/Kenny Katombe)

Glencore, the world’s largest cobalt miner, has launched its own in-house US lobbying operation amid intensifying scrutiny from Washington.

Swiss commodity trading and mining company Glencore has set up a one-man influence mission in the US capital, according to a disclosure form filed with the US Congress, which regulates corporate lobbying. Seth Levey, a former lobbyist for Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company Equinor, is registered to lobby the US government regarding “mining, energy and natural resources, foreign affairs, trade, manufacturing [and] recycling issues.”

