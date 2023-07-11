terror and intimidation

A behind-the-scenes look at al-Qaeda’s kidnapping strategy in the Sahel

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

Kidnappings in Sahel on the rise

By Manon Laplace, Flore Monteau

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 11, 2023 08:18

© Ansar Dine jihadists, between Gao and Kidal, 12 June 2012. REUTERS
Ansar Dine jihadists, between Gao and Kidal, 12 June 2012. REUTERS

In recent years, the number of kidnappings in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger has soared. JNIM, the Sahelian branch of al-Qaeda, which has become adept at abducting people, has made it a pillar of its expansion strategy in the region.

Hostage-taking in the Sahel, the nerve centre of Jihadist expansion (1/3)

His relaxed appearance almost makes you forget the weight of the 711 days of detention that preceded his release. On the tarmac at France’s Villacoublay airport on 21 March 2023, Olivier Dubois looks unchanged. It’s the same face that the French had seen emblazoned on town halls, the front pages of newspapers and even on the façade of the Panthéon during his long months in detention.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

future ambitions

Moussa Faki Mahamat: ‘Coup leaders should not stand for election’ In an exclusive interview, the Chair of the African Union Commission stands firm against regimes that come to power by force, which happens to include that of his own country, Chad.

no show

Putin to skip BRICS in South Africa summit due to arrest threat Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa next month, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation he could be detained.

bone dry

South Africa: Outlaws exploit water woes for profit A massive water shortage is prompting a push for dams – while the country’s water mafias continue to profit.

Real talk

Africans challenge Biden policies at US business summit From industrial policy to AGOA, attendees at the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana pressed the US to rethink its approach to the continent.