A behind-the-scenes look at al-Qaeda’s kidnapping strategy in the Sahel

Hostage-taking in the Sahel, the nerve centre of Jihadist expansion (1/3)

His relaxed appearance almost makes you forget the weight of the 711 days of detention that preceded his release. On the tarmac at France’s Villacoublay airport on 21 March 2023, Olivier Dubois looks unchanged. It’s the same face that the French had seen emblazoned on town halls, the front pages of newspapers and even on the façade of the Panthéon during his long months in detention.