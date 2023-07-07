Coffee with

Outgoing EU Ambassador to AU Markussen: ‘Africa needs improved economy’

By Fred Harter

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 7, 2023 07:30

© Outgoing EU Ambassador to Ethiopia Birgitte Markussen speaks to The Africa Report from her residence in Addis Ababa. (Photo: European Union, 2023)
Outgoing EU Ambassador to Ethiopia Birgitte Markussen speaks to The Africa Report from her residence in Addis Ababa. (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Birgitte Markussen arrived in Addis Ababa at an eventful time.

When the Danish diplomat started her three-year stint as the European Union’s ambassador to the African Union in September 2020, the Ethiopian capital was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soon afterwards the Tigray war broke out, and in November 2021 she had to oversee the evacuation of her staff as fighting came within 200km of the city. That meant Markussen had to spearhead the EU-Africa summit in February 2022 with a skeleton crew. Then came the economic shocks of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Markussen is reflecting on these challenges near the end of her time as the woman leading Europe’s engagement with Africa. We meet in the spacious garden of her residence in the upmarket Addis Ababa neighbourhood of Mekanisa, a stone’s throw from the AU headquarters, as removal men shuttle to and fro in the background.

The EU is the biggest funder of peace and security efforts in Africa,

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name is cleared, but his worries may not be over. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

STATE CAPTURE REDUX

Premium badgeCan South Africa’s Ramaphosa forget about the ‘Farmgate’ scandal? Striding into a press conference this week and dismissing the idea that the African National Congress could lose next year’s elections as ‘silly’, Pre...
Yevgeny Prigozhin and the President of the Transition in Mali, Assimi Goïta. © MONTAGE JA: OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP; Pool /Wagner Group/ZUMA Press/ZUMA-REA

harvesting bullets

Premium badgeWagner’s mercenary gold rush in Mali Since its arrival in Bamako at the end of 2021, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s group Wagner has been eyeing Mali’s considerable gold resources. Recovery of minin...
Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia is sworn in at the Independence square in Accra © Ghana’s Vice-President and presidential hopeful Mahamudu Bawumia (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)

NEXT TO LEAD?

Premium badgeGhana: Will VP Bawumia be the NPP’s first Muslim flag bearer? The charismatic vice-president is a favourite in the ruling party primary, which could take him to the presidency in 2024.

‘magical leaves’

Cassava Republic presents ‘Wild Imperfections: An Anthology of Womanist Poems’ This week, editor Natalia Molebatsi introduces a stunning collection of Black women’s poetry brought out by the Nigerian-based publisher.