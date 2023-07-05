unfazed by competition

Herbert Wigwe: ‘We want to be Africa’s gateway to the world’

By Nicholas Norbrook, in Paris

Posted on July 5, 2023 11:31

The Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe
The Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe (rights reserved)

Aiming to steer the bank as ‘Africa’s gateway to the world’, the managing director of Access Bank discusses the path to transform the banking landscape and attract investment back to Nigeria.

Amidst the champagne flutes and the high officials doing the rounds at the launch of Herbert Wigwe’s Access Bank’s Paris branch at the Petit Palais in Paris on 11 May, one French banker says: “Paris is becoming the new stomping ground for Nigeria’s commercial elite.”

