Herbert Wigwe: ‘We want to be Africa’s gateway to the world’

Amidst the champagne flutes and the high officials doing the rounds at the launch of Herbert Wigwe’s Access Bank’s Paris branch at the Petit Palais in Paris on 11 May, one French banker says: “Paris is becoming the new stomping ground for Nigeria’s commercial elite.”

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In