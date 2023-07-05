Cyberattacks: five reasons why Africa is vulnerable

According to “ethical hacker” Clément Domingo (@_SaxX), 26 June was a red-letter day for BGFI Bank. In a tweet, Domingo said the Gabonese banking group headed by Henri-Claude Oyima was facing an ultimatum to pay a ransom of 55 bitcoins (just over €1m) to the hacker group BianLian.

Domingo, a whistleblower who claims he never publishes on a cyberattack unless it is proven, says the cyber-extortion of BGFI began on 22 June and resulted in the theft of 256 gigabytes (GB) of internal financial data (customer data, credit and bank loan reports, administrative and financial files, contact details).

This information was allegedly stolen via a breach detected in the computer system of BGFI’s DRC subsidiary, and disseminated on platforms and forums popular with hackers even before the deadline for the ransom payment.

BGFI Bank denies the attack happened. On 26 June the bank put out a statement