Nigeria: Will Kano governor’s demolition spree scare off investors?

Yusuf, aka Abba Gida-Gida, has been on a tear to reverse key actions of his predecessor, moves that have earned him the nickname “the demolisher”.

A cartoon in a local newspaper depicting Governor Yusuf in a bulldozer demolishing buildings aptly sums up the first 30 days of the Kano governor. In his first few weeks in office, Yusuf has been more synonymous with demolition than construction and has even been present at the demolition of some buildings.

A vendetta in Kano State

From multi-billion-naira commercial buildings to state-of-the-art facilities either already demolished or marked for demolition, the governor has continued to carry out activities his critics have tagged as a vendetta against his predecessor.

He has been compared with the erstwhile governor of neighbouring Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who also carried out a spree of demolition of residential and places of worship