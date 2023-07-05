No justice

Cameroon: Government ignoring Anglophone crisis, says human rights group

By The Africa Report

Posted on July 5, 2023 14:16

© A policeman stands alert near an entrance to a hall in Bamenda, Anglophone North-West region, Cameroon. (Photo by Reinnier KAZE / AFP)
In its latest report on the ongoing crimes carried out by the army, armed separatists, and militias in Anglophone north-west Cameroon, Amnesty International is calling on the Cameroonian government to do more to protect the vulnerable population.

The report details crimes – many carried out since 2020 – of armed violence that has never been investigated or brought to a court of justice in Cameroon.

“We call on Cameroonian authorities to investigate allegations of human rights violations and other crimes under domestic law committed in the context of the armed violence in the Anglophone regions, and to prosecute those responsible for such violations in fair trials and before independent, impartial, and competent tribunals,” says Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s regional director for west and central Africa.

The international human rights body conducted two visits to Cameroon in November 2022 and March 2023, but their requests for meetings with government ministers were ignored.

The Africa Report has covered the causes and history of the Anglophone Crisis, which began in 2017, in depth.

