NEXT TO LEAD?

Ghana: Will VP Bawumia be the NPP’s first Muslim flag bearer?

By Kent Mensah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 7, 2023 08:31

Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia is sworn in at the Independence square in Accra © Ghana’s Vice-President and presidential hopeful Mahamudu Bawumia (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)
Ghana’s Vice-President and presidential hopeful Mahamudu Bawumia (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)

The charismatic vice-president is a favourite in the ruling party primary, which could take him to the presidency in 2024.

On the morning of 16 June, Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia made the long-expected declaration to contest as flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next year’s general election, after filing his nomination forms.

“I am offering myself, in all humility, to contest in the primaries of this phenomenal party, the great New Patriotic Party, to become our flag bearer and presidential candidate for election 2024, and, Insha Allah [God willing], the president of the Republic of Ghana,” Bawumia said in an emotionally charged speech before a mammoth crowd of NPP supporters.

“I believe this is the first step to our victory in 2024,” the vice president added.

READ MORE Ghana: 10 things about Kow Essuman, the legal brain behind President Akufo-Addo

The 59-year-old economist wants to make history as the first vice-president to go two full terms with a president then transit immediately to becoming the leader of the West African country.

After 16 years in active

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© The Sudanese flag flies from a machine gun belonging to Mohamed Dagalo Hemeti’s Rapid Support Forces. (Umit Bektas/REUTERS)

AXIS OF IRRELEVANCE

Premium badgeSudan: While US, Saudi diplomats talked, generals rearmed Attempts by Saudi Arabian and US diplomats to negotiate a ceasefire between the Sudan’s warring factions have ground to an ignominious halt, raising q...
© A general view shows Kenyan Members of Parliament and Senators attending an address by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan inside the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

human rights

Kenya: Shakahola revives calls for change in law on suicide attempts Human rights defenders in Kenya are pushing for decriminalisation of suicide attempts following the Shakahola massacre where 350 people died.
© Senegal’s President Macky Sall will be a hard act to follow. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

bowing out

Premium badgeSenegal’s President Macky Sall: ‘I made my decision a long time ago’ Interviewed a few days after he abandoned his bid for a third term as president of Senegal, Macky Sall cuts the figure of a future ex-president keen t...
© Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, in court in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019. AP Photo/Phill Magakoe)

'hidden debt'

South Africa: Graft-accused Mozambique ex-minister to be extradited to US Ex-Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang wanted by Washington in connection with a graft scandal that triggered an unprecedented financial crisis i...