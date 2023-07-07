Ghana: Will VP Bawumia be the NPP’s first Muslim flag bearer?

On the morning of 16 June, Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia made the long-expected declaration to contest as flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next year’s general election, after filing his nomination forms.

“I am offering myself, in all humility, to contest in the primaries of this phenomenal party, the great New Patriotic Party, to become our flag bearer and presidential candidate for election 2024, and, Insha Allah [God willing], the president of the Republic of Ghana,” Bawumia said in an emotionally charged speech before a mammoth crowd of NPP supporters.

“I believe this is the first step to our victory in 2024,” the vice president added.

The 59-year-old economist wants to make history as the first vice-president to go two full terms with a president then transit immediately to becoming the leader of the West African country.

After 16 years in active