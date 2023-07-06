stepping aside

Senegal: Praise for President Macky Sall’s decision not to run for third term

By Marième Soumaré

Posted on July 6, 2023 08:59

jad20230622-ass-senegal-3eme-mandat-mackysall-1256×628-1688417616 © Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa
Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa

Positive messages have flooded into Senegal since President Macky Sall, long speculated to have been interested in seeking a third term in 2024, declared that he would not seek another mandate. His opponents are now determined to ensure that next year’s elections are held under the best possible conditions.

Dozens of supporters lined the gates of the presidential palace on the evening of 3 July, just moments after Sall concluded his address to the nation, in which he declared his intention to forego seeking a third term on 25 February 2024.

