extended hand

Morocco-Iran: A reconciliation fraught with pitfalls

By Achraf Tijani

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 6, 2023 10:16

Iran Morocco Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran, 5 November 2022.©UPI/Newscom/SIPA
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran, 5 November 2022.©UPI/Newscom/SIPA

The overture made to Morocco by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has not gone unnoticed. Will it be enough?

It was on the occasion of Eid al-Adha – the feast of sacrifice for Shiite and Sunni Muslims – that Iran’s top diplomat, keen to confirm and deepen the diplomatic normalisation process begun since the agreement reached with Saudi Arabia, made a notable declaration on 29 June.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Uganda Islamic Militant © File photo of rebel leader of the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Jamil Mukulu, center, is escorted by prison wardens, 2015. (AP Photo/Khalfan Said)

Rebel regneration

Premium badgeUganda: Why has ADF outlasted other rebels fighting Museveni? When Uganda’s president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni took power in 1986 after a five-year guerilla war, other rebel groups quickly sprung up in the hope of ...
jad20230622-ass-senegal-3eme-mandat-mackysall-1256×628-1688417616 © Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa

stepping aside

Premium badgeSenegal: Praise for President Macky Sall’s decision not to run for third term Positive messages have flooded into Senegal since President Macky Sall, long speculated to have been interested in seeking a third term in 2024, decla...
© A general view shows a section of the Presidential Palace area where the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the palace, in Bondhere district, of Mogadishu, Somalia November 28, 2022. REUTERS

cross-border crime

Kenya-Somalia border reopening delayed after deadly attacks Kenya said Wednesday it was delaying the planned reopening of its long-closed border with Somalia after a number of deadly attacks on its soil attribu...
© A policeman stands alert near an entrance to a hall in Bamenda, Anglophone North-West region, Cameroon. (Photo by Reinnier KAZE / AFP)

No justice

Premium badgeCameroon: Government ignoring Anglophone crisis, says human rights group In its latest report on the ongoing crimes carried out by the army, armed separatists, and militias in Anglophone north-west Cameroon, Amnesty Interna...