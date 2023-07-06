provocative move

Algeria: MAK separatists hire DC lobbyist

By Farid Alilat

Posted on July 6, 2023 15:29

jad20230704-mmo-algerie-mak-1256×628-1688548556 © A youth waves the Berber flag in the Kabyle city of Tizi Ouzou. ANDBZ/ABACA
A youth waves the Berber flag in the Kabyle city of Tizi Ouzou. ANDBZ/ABACA

The Kabyle separatist movement, described as “terrorist” by the Algerian authorities, has hired a Morocco-based lawyer to lobby in the US.

The Paris-based Mouvement pour l’Autodétermination de la Kabylie (MAK) has enlisted the services of Elisabeth Myers, an American lawyer based in Morocco, to carry out lobbying operations in Washington DC.

