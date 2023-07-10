Launched by President Barack Obama in Cape Town during his tour of the continent in the summer of 2013, Power Africa’s $7bn promise to double electricity output in five years was soon beset with criticism that it was delivering many more megawatts on paper than in people’s homes. Today Africa still suffers disproportionately from energy poverty, with more than 570 million sub-Saharan Africans accounting for 75% of the world’s population without access to electricity.

