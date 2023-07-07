tally trouble

Nigeria: Tinubu snubs EU proposals but key is ‘lessons learnt’

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on July 7, 2023 07:29

© Two European Union (EU) election observers watch during the collation of the presidential election results at the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters, Lagos, in Nigeria, 26 February, 2023. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP)
Two European Union (EU) election observers watch during the collation of the presidential election results at the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters, Lagos, in Nigeria, 26 February, 2023. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP)

A report on Nigeria’s 2023 general election by the EU Election Observation Mission received an aggressive pushback by the presidency.

Analysts say this is an indication of the government not taking an objective look at criticism of the electoral process.

The EU EOM final report, released last week, detailed the observations of the group deployed to all regions across Nigeria during the general elections. The 92-page report also provided proposals of which six were termed ‘priority recommendations’ to the Nigerian government.

