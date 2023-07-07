Raising Spirits

Diageo opens tax dialogue with African states as it targets premium growth

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg

Posted on July 7, 2023 08:55

Webp.net-resizeimage – 2020-08-19T092748.425 © An employee inspects a bottle of Kenya Cane spirit at Diageo’s East African Breweries factory in Nairobi in 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An employee inspects a bottle of Kenya Cane spirit at Diageo’s East African Breweries factory in Nairobi in 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Greg Martin, managing director of the global drinks maker’s partner and emerging markets unit, wants to improve import revenue structures.

“We are in discussions with a number of governments to look at what would constitute a good tax revenue system for themselves – that helps them to avoid things like counterfeit goods and illicit trading,” Martin says. “That will help local economies to benefit from consumer demand.”

